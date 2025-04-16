EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ COOP opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.49 and a fifty-two week high of $137.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COOP

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.