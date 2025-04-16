EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 672,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,639,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.36.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Insider Activity

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $384,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,851,832.30. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

