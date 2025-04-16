EAM Global Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000. Credo Technology Group accounts for about 1.1% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Credo Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -261.20 and a beta of 2.30. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $86.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $154,442.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 608,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,531.50. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,825,621 shares in the company, valued at $227,716,796.39. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 570,665 shares of company stock valued at $31,249,043 over the last quarter. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

