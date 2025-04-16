EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 65,095 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,095 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.15% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 358,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 128,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,163.93. This trade represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $56,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. The trade was a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,193 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

