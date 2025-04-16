EAM Global Investors LLC Sells 5,149 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

EAM Global Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Wix.com worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $160.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.26 and a 200-day moving average of $196.22. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

