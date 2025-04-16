EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $5.12 Million Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned about 0.28% of Grid Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,481 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,114,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 711,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,446,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $48,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,979.08. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock worth $349,078 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.36.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.