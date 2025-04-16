EAM Investors LLC Buys Shares of 85,556 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000. Upstart accounts for 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Upstart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 167,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after buying an additional 147,608 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Upstart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,960,000 after acquiring an additional 308,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,585,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Upstart by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,695,000 after purchasing an additional 637,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $93.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.37. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 20.20% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $357,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,032.14. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $948,793.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,006,599 shares in the company, valued at $79,541,452.98. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,395 shares of company stock worth $2,638,828 in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.