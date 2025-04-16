EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Clearwater Analytics worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWAN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 171.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,548 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 105.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 571,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,439,000 after purchasing an additional 293,719 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,073.65. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 76,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $2,293,017.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 78,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,375.41. The trade was a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 625,810 shares of company stock worth $18,045,084. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

