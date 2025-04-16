EAM Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

EAM Investors LLC lowered its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,036 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,596,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,454,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,212,000 after acquiring an additional 84,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,797,000 after purchasing an additional 87,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -390.26 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

