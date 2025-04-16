EAM Investors LLC Invests $4.23 Million in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 233.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,947,000 after acquiring an additional 150,448 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 179,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $104.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.38.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,127.68. The trade was a 16.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $4,900,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

