EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

EAM Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 0.8% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 254.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 40,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $206.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.63.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
