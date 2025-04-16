EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AYI opened at $236.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.81 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.16%.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

