EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $57.28.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.64% and a negative return on equity of 55.86%. Analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 7,131 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $330,093.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,628.80. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $107,161.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,263.79. This represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,173. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

