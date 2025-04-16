EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alaska Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,459,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,241,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,847,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after purchasing an additional 222,780 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Insider Activity

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,725 shares of company stock worth $11,217,263. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALK shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

