EAM Investors LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 93,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Vertex as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 342.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vertex by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,031,000 after buying an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 1,100.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 524,572 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Vertex by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,029,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,035,000 after acquiring an additional 440,832 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,129,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,587,000 after acquiring an additional 439,054 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

