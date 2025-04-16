EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SoundHound AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402,881 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,595,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SoundHound AI by 1,386.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,360 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at $16,092,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Diana Sroka sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $34,292.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,608. The trade was a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $274,368.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 768,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,783.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $24.98.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

SoundHound AI Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

