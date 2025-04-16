eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.85 and last traded at $66.96. Approximately 1,302,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,942,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $67,072.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after buying an additional 3,149,934 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of eBay by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,214,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in eBay by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

