ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as low as C$2.60. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 193,734 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 13.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -17.87%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,080.00. Company insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

