Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Shares Up 2.9% – Here’s Why

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $46.54. 1,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.94.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.