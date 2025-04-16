Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – April 14th

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily generate revenue through online sales and digital commerce activities. These companies often focus on internet-based retailing and related services, and their stock performance is influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and the overall growth of the digital economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $2.23 on Monday, reaching $95.03. 16,935,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,659,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $761.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,734,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,377,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17 and a beta of -0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

CL traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,786. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

