Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 36,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of C$31.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

