EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,024 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.29% of EMCOR Group worth $60,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:EME opened at $389.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.09 and its 200-day moving average is $446.72. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EME. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.