Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 372,834 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Emerson Electric worth $95,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $885,886,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,947,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,316,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,120 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,313,000 after buying an additional 1,426,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,766,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,889,000 after buying an additional 965,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $119.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.