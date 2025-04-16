Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

NYSE ESBA opened at $6.83 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

