Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
NYSE ESBA opened at $6.83 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
