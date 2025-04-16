Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 25,051,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 176,179,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Empyrean Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -174.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.14.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 8.5% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100 kilometer square in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

