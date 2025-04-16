enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

enGene Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ENGNW stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. enGene has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

