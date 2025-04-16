Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $86.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.56.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.87. 1,066,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,130. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 747,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,365,000 after purchasing an additional 482,110 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 376.6% in the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 73,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

