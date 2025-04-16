Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enpro were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enpro by 4.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Enpro by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enpro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Enpro by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 313,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Enpro Stock Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.91. Enpro Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $214.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Enpro Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

