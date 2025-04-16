Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,133,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,952,773,000 after buying an additional 26,312,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,612,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,760 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,042,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,216,000 after buying an additional 4,418,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,236,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,103,000 after buying an additional 5,271,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,079,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,238,000 after buying an additional 4,360,772 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

