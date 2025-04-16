Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

NYSE EPD opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average of $31.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

