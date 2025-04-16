EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Stephens

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. EQT has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in EQT by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

