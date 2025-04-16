Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mattel Q1 Earnings

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get Mattel alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Stock Down 2.1 %

Mattel stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. Mattel has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mattel by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.