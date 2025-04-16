Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:EHLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.96.

About Even Herd Long Short ETF

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

