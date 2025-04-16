Everest Management Corp. Invests $239,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGT stock opened at $525.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

