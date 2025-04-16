Everest Management Corp. Invests $268,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Trading Up 2.6 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
