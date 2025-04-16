Everest Management Corp. Takes $1.86 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Everest Management Corp. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Everest Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.68.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $178.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $841.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.03.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 718,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,917,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.