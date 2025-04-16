Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,922 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 0.7% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $20,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.67. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

