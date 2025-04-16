Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,415 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $17.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

