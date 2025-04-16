Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 105,571 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $9,987,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $98.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upgraded NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

