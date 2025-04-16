Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 3,609 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on J shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $117.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.01. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.23 and a 1-year high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

