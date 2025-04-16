Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $50.42 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises about 1.6% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $50,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,404.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth $3,417,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 289,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 50,468 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 119.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 45,784 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 299,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.