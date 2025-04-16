Evergreen Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $207.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.94. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FedEx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.