Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 431,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,494,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.