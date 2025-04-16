Evergreen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 117,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 57,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $157.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $816.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

