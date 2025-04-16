Exelon’s (EXC) In-Line Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. Exelon has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

