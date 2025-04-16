Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Exponent stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Exponent Stock Down 1.3 %

EXPO stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 222,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,712. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.83 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,674. The trade was a 49.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,345,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,284,000 after purchasing an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,151,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exponent by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,188,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Exponent by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 770,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,227 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

