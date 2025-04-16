Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Stock Price Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 2,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Extendicare in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently -185.01%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Articles

