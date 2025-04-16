Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.09 and last traded at $104.33. 3,420,989 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,936,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.14.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

