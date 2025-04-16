Financial Analysis: Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) vs. Its Peers

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) is one of 1,073 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rapport Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rapport Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapport Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors 8469 22350 50548 1359 2.54

Valuation and Earnings

Rapport Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 240.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 236.04%. Given Rapport Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rapport Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rapport Therapeutics N/A -$34.79 million -0.69 Rapport Therapeutics Competitors $9.89 billion $136.37 million -5.71

Rapport Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rapport Therapeutics. Rapport Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rapport Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapport Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Rapport Therapeutics Competitors -3,399.87% -235.11% -32.77%

Summary

Rapport Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rapport Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON.

