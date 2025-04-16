Financial Contrast: Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) versus Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) and Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Biomea Fusion”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $42.07 million 3.53 -$101.74 million ($1.21) -1.14 Biomea Fusion N/A N/A -$117.25 million ($3.84) -0.45

Tango Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biomea Fusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Biomea Fusion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Biomea Fusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -284.42% -49.64% -32.00% Biomea Fusion N/A -118.90% -93.66%

Risk & Volatility

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomea Fusion has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tango Therapeutics and Biomea Fusion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Biomea Fusion 0 2 9 2 3.00

Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 796.97%. Biomea Fusion has a consensus price target of $23.91, suggesting a potential upside of 1,282.03%. Given Biomea Fusion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than Tango Therapeutics.

Summary

Biomea Fusion beats Tango Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. It has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

